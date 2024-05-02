The open wheeler category was developed and certified by the FIA as the important development category across the globe, and the step between junior karting, Formula 3 and Formula 1.

Motorsport Australia, then known as CAMS, announced the category to Australia in late 2013. The official launch came in March 2014 with the French Mygale chassis and Ford EcoBoost engine.

The series struggled for numbers from the outset with 13 at the first round and only exceed once thereafter. By the 2019 season there were only eight cars and in September that year, the series would not be contested in the future.

Despite that the category was strong overseas and flourished since Covid. Late last year China-based Top Speed, which promotes the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, Formula Regional Asian Championship and Formula 4 championships in the Middle East and South East Asia regions, would the revived the Formula 4 Australian Championship.

The series will use the Tatuus F4-T421 chassis with the Abarth engines. The first round has 10 entries with multiple entries from AGI Sports and JAM Motorsport. Experienced names racing include James Piszcyk, Nicholas Stati, Nathan Gotch, Blake Purdie, John-Paul Drake and Nick Filipetto.

MA CEO Sunil Vohra is on the list for the MARC Cars & Invited two one-hour races which will also include Geoff Taunton, Adam Hargraves, Jackson Shaw and John Morriss.

SA Prototypes is also racing along with MG Racing & British Invited, and Alfa Romeo Racing. The largest category in numbers are Circuit Excels with two fields, the Trophy and over 40's Masters. Among the favourites will be Joel Johnson, Aaron Oliver, Jacob Currie, Jack Wallis, Isaac Sparks and Tabitha Ambrose.

The event will be livestreamed via Blendline TV on YouTube and socials across Saturday and Sunday while entry for spectators is free.