Method Motorsport McLaren ended the second session on top with a 1:35.405s to lead a top three representing as many manufacturers.

The Black Diamond Building and Construction BMW M4 GT4 G82 with Steve Jakic at the wheel alongside stepson Ryder Quinn was second after topping the opening session.

Rounding out the top three was the first Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 shared by Rob Love and Antonio Astuti, which led the Miedecke Motorsport/Lubrimaxx Ford Mustang GT4 of George Miedecke, who is joined by Rylan Gray.

The leading Am Class entry was Tim Leahey in fifth outright driving the Central West Prestige BMW M4 GT4 G82, while the second Method Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4 of Tom Hayman and Marcos Flack was right around the mark.

Last year’s series winner, Shane Smollen, was the lead Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 in seventh as he will call on Lachlan Mineeff during the two races this weekend.

Jake Camilleri followed in his Mercedes-AMG GT4 from the first Randall Racing BMW M4 GT4 G82 shared by John Bowe and Jacob Lawrence as Zoe Woods in the TekworkX Motorsport Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 completed the top 10.

The second Love Motorsport of Bailey Love and Sam Brabham just missed a top 10 berth from Vince Gucciardo, Mark Griffith, Ed Maguire in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 to be shared alongside Ben Newman and Tony Quinn was 15th.

Peter Lawrence and Jamie Augustine in the second Randall Racing BMW, Mark Cotterell driving the sole Ginetta and James Yu in his new McLaren Artura GT4 rounded out the 18 competitors.

Qualifying is up next for Monochrome GT4 Australia at 09:55 AEST on Saturday.