Racing as part of the SA Motor Racing Championships, the first race of Round 1 belonged to Jimmy Piszcyk who in one of three AGI Sport entries, qualified fastest in both sessions and led every lap of the race.

It did have two safety cars periods where he had to see off the challenge of JAM Motorsport's Blake Purdie while AGI teammates Nicolas Stati and rookie Seth Gilmore crossed the line third and fourth.

The latter was promoted to third when Stati was penalised 15s for weaving before the second safety car restart. He placed fifth between JAM's Sebastien Amadio and John-Paul Drake. After a spin early, Joanne Ciconte recovered for seventh in the first of the Formula Race Academy cars, in front of Nick Filipetto and Mark Wilson.

Mark Rosser instigated the first cautionary period when he spun off at Turn 18 and couldn't resume before Nathan Gotch caused the second when he was stranded at Turn 1 with damage.

On Sunday there will be two more races, with Race 2 a partial reverse grid of the first result, and the Race 3 off Qualifying 2.

MARC Cars finished first, second and third in their 50min series race that included Invited sports cars. Jackson Shaw won ahead of Geoff Taunton and Adam Hargraves.

Mark Pearce was prominent early in his Lamborghini Super Trofeo and sat second until the mandatory pitstops happened. He struggled in the latter stages and finished behind John Morriss (Porsche GT3 R) and ahead of Jonathan Crossing (MARC I Focus) and Sunil Vohra (Porsche 997.2 Cup Car).

In the primarily NSW-based Alfa Romeo Racing Series, Alfio Musumeci (Alfetta GTV) had a narrow Race 1 win over Camelo Mirabella (147 GTA) who then comfortably beat Musumeci, David Parken (GTV6) and Richard Magoffin (Giulietta) in Race 2. Fastest qualifier Simon Greirson (GTV6) was an early DNF with gearbox problems.

Mark Short (Prince LSR) won the first SA Prototype Championship race from John-Paul Drake (Wolf F1 Mistral) and Ian Eldridge (Stohr WR1). Phil Chester (MGB GT V8) was dominate in the MG Racing & British Invited and still had a big win even though the race finished behind a safety car.

The first of two Excel fields, the Masters, was won by Nick Scaife over Shaun Pannowitch and Brian Smith. Joel Johnson comfortably won the Trophy race where second was decided on the last lap. Aaron Oliver lost out second to Scaife at Turn 1 and at the end of the lap ceded places to Isaac Sparks and Jacob Currie in a tight four-way contest.