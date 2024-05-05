Riggs was obviously angered by final-lap contact between the two, gesticulating at Waters before one of the Australian's own ThorSport Racing crew members stepped in to fire back with some words of his own.

It was in fact Waters who initiated the exchange, claiming he only approached the Front Row Motorsports driver for some pleasantries.

Instead, he ended up issuing a sledge to Riggs when he spoke post-race to local media outlet Frontstretch.

“I think he was just upset with the last corner,” said Waters, who slid up into the side of the #38 Ford.

“We got in there side-by-side, I got a bit free, and got into him.

“But, he's probably just a bit shitty he didn't have the best night.

“He was slow all night and… It is what it is, I had a lot of fun tonight.

“I was actually going up to him to say ‘Good job, cool race.'”

Waters qualified 20th for his second start in Trucks, dropped as low as 28th, and finished 19th, one position behind Riggs.

The Tickford Racing Supercars pilot generally lost ground at the start of stages before clawing positions back towards the end.

“It was up and down and up and down, and it was pretty wild out there,” he recalled.

“Just struggled on the restarts and when I was in a pack with dirty air.

“Towards the end, I kind of got a bit more comfortable and got the Truck a little bit closer to what I like.

“Really good at the end of the runs, so just wish we had a Caution and another 100 laps to run.”