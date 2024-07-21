The Kaulig Racing driver qualified 23rd for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Pennzoil 250 at the Brickyard and rose through the field to fifth before a late yellow brought him into the pits.

The 35-year-old dropped to 13th and fought his way forward to fourth, leaving Riley Herbst, Aric Almirola, and Cole Custer to fight for the win.

“That was awesome,” said van Gisbergen.

“The WeatherTech Camaro was really good. At the start, I was still learning. Probably a bit too conservative.

“I just built up and built up and got better and as the car got better so did I.

“This Xfinity Series is so fun. The way the cars move around and the way we're all sliding, I had a blast.

“Then at the end, running fifth, it was really cool and we decided to take tyres and the restarts were epic coming through. I had a blast.”

Van Gisbergen said he still needs to make improvements in practice and qualifying so he's not buried in the field at the start.

Although he's not ashamed to admit this year is all about learning.

“That's this whole year and I feel like I just keep getting better and better,” said van Gisbergen.

“I'm always too conservative, slow in practice, slow in qualifying, and get better and better in the race.

“For me, I have to respect a place like this. The walls don't move and just build up and go at my own pace.

“I know I can do it. I know the car and team is good enough to do it. It was awesome, really fun to run with these guys.”

WE'VE GOT A BIG MESS AT INDY! An early big wreck at Indy in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on USA Network. pic.twitter.com/STwQHDsHhO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 20, 2024

There was drama on the first lap when AJ Allmendinger swiped the right side of Sam Mayer and sent him into a spin at turn three.

As the #1 Chevrolet spun, others wrecked as they checked up trying to avoid Mayer. Among the victims of the lap on melee were Sammy Smith, Josh Berry, Jesse Love, and Conor Daly.

“He does as really nice job,” said Steve Letarte for NBC about van Gisbergen's avoidance of the wreck.

“Gets lucky, no contact from behind.”

“Actually downshifted,” Jeff Burton added.

“You heard him downshift trying to get the car slowed down.”

Van Gisbergen rose to 11th as a result of the lap one crash and at the head of the field Custer led Herbst to the green flag on lap eight.

The yellow flag flew again on lap 17 when the #81 Toyota of Chandler Smith slowed with fuel pressure issues.

That began a sequence of pit stops. Van Gisbergen pitted from 13th and restarted in 25th.

After a clean end to stage one, it was Herbst who took the flag ahead of Allmendinger, Ryan Sieg, Brandon Jones, and Justin Allgaier.

Van Gisbergen started stage two from 16th and made his way to 11th before another caution for Brennan Poole when the steering pump of the #44 Chevrolet blew with six laps to go.

At the head of the field, Sieg won stage two in a one-lap dash to the flag ahead of Almirola and Herbst while van Gisbergen was ninth.

Through the pit stop sequence, van Gisbergen rose to sixth behind race leader Almirola, Allmendinger, Herbst, Allgaier, and Custer.

THIS IS RIDICULOUS, ARIC ALMIROLA. 😳 📺 : USA Network | #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/HcL0V2fgWR — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 20, 2024

There was more drama on lap 67 when the #20 Toyota of Almirola spun thanks to contact from the #21 Chevrolet of Austin Hill.

With 17 laps to go, the final caution flew when the #5 Chevrolet of Anthony Alfredo got up into the wall. He slowed and left the #31 car driven by Park Retzlaff with nowhere to go. Retzlaff piled into the back of Alfredo and collected the #11 of Josh Williams in a vicious hit.

Despite sitting fifth, van Gisbergen made the call to pit and fell to 13th. Custer led Herbst to the green flag with 11 laps to go.

Behind them, van Gisbergen made immediate headway and with only a handful of laps to go rose to fourth. That was where he stayed as Custer, Herbst, and Almirola fought for the win.

HUGE CRASH. Anthony Alfredo, Parker Retzlaff and Josh Williams all with HEAVY DAMAGE. pic.twitter.com/KCaWBKX2bH — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 20, 2024

Custer established a handy lead over Herbst but with two laps to go the #98 got to the back of the #00.

What followed was a brilliant conclusion to the race. Herbst got to the left rear corner of Custer coming to the white flag and that opened the door for Almirola to swing around the outside of them both.

Custer dropped to third leaving Herbst to chase Almirola. Herbst pulled off an almost identical move the following lap, getting under Almirola at the final turn.

WHAT A FINISH AT INDIANAPOLIS! Relive the final two laps in the #XfinitySeries race. pic.twitter.com/lcw2Yzwh6Y — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 20, 2024

Herbst cleared Almirola and sprinted to the chequered flag, leaving Almirola to fend off Custer. Van Gisbergen was a distant fourth while Sheldon Creed completed the top five.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes a break to account for the Olympic Games and returns on August 18 at Michigan International Speedway.