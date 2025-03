It’s been another busy week in motorsport led by some last-minute changes to the Race Of Champions line-up. It’s Chaz Mostert in, Mattias Ekstrom out for Sweden, now known as the All Stars, with one McRae in and another out for Team GB.

Meanwhile Perth’s Karen is back with a wild theory linking the Supercars street race with inner-city speedway and drag racing.

F1 is back too and there are some good signs for Aussie fans based on testing.

All that and more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.