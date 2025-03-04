The 31-year-old Brit will take to the Victoria Park circuit in the 830bhp machine during a special track session on Sunday.

Ambrose drove the Richard Petty Motorsports Ford to both of his career NASCAR Cup Series race wins, scored at Watkins Glen in 2011 and ’12.

It was purchased by an Australian collector in 2023 and shaken down by Warren Luff at Queensland Raceway last week ahead of its first local public appearance in Adelaide.

Australian speedway veteran Barry Graham, who founded the Richard Petty Driving Experience in the US, is also listed to drive the car during the weekend.

NASCARs have their own category at the AMF for the first time in 2025, with nine entries including Supercars co-driver Tim Slade aboard a Skoal Bandit Chevrolet Lumina.

Slade is also driving a Leyton House Porsche 962C in the Le Mans category and a Brabham BT62 in the Hypercar category at the event.

Reigning BTCC winner Hill also has a diverse schedule, adding the NASCAR to commitments in a Shadow MKI Mosport in the Can-Am category and the Shadow DN6B Formula 5000 in Tipo F1.