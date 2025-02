Resident photographer Matthew Paul was on the ground at Queensland Raceway for the moment.

The car was driven to victory at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2012 by Marcos Ambrose and in 2023 was shipped to Australia by a private collector.

The car was driven for the first time Down Under at QR with Luff at the wheel. The car completed just a few laps as part of a shakedown ahead of its public debut next month.