VAILO was yesterday placed into receivership as the result of an apparent default on repayments to National Australia Bank, according to the Adelaide Advertiser.

Advisory firm KordaMentha has been appointed to take control of the company’s assets in a bid to have the debt repaid.

VAILO took on naming rights for the Adelaide 500 when the event returned from hiatus in 2022 on a three-year deal, reportedly with a two-year extension option.

The event was already set to undergo a rebrand this year with ‘500’ giving way to ‘Grand Final’ as part of Supercars’ move to a Finals system.

Event organisers confirmed to Speedcafe that the relationship with VAILO is now finished and a search for a replacement is already underway.

‘VAILO’s sponsorship of the Adelaide 500 has already concluded,” it confirmed.

“The South Australian Motor Sport Board are progressing arrangements for future sponsorship of the Adelaide 500’.

Adelaide’s Seven News reported on Thursday night that the search has involved reaching out to Drakes supermarket chain boss JP Drake, a noted race fan and competitor.

VAILO’s receivership status is the latest in a series of sagas involving the company and its founder Aaron Hickmann, 36.

Hickmann’s offices in both South Australia and Queensland were raided by Australian Federal Police and the Australian Tax Office on the eve of last year’s race.

The businessman had at that time been close to a deal to buy into Supercars squad Brad Jones Racing.