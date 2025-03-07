Australian Grand Prix organisers have supplemented this year’s event with an all-new festival in Melbourne Park Oval.

Starting on Wednesday, the initiative offers a cost-free way for fans to engage with the Australian GP without attending the circuit.

Doohan and Piastri will kick off the festival with an appearance at 3pm AEDT on Wednesday.

“I’m super excited to see you all at the F1 Melbourne Fan Festival on Wednesday afternoon and very grateful for all your support leading into my home GP and I can’t wait to get the weekend underway,” said Doohan.

The pair are among a host of drivers and motorsport personalities set to be presented to fans.

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies will speak to the crowd as will his squad’s reserve driver, Ayumu Iwasa. Ferrari’s Zhou Guanyu will also take part.

There will also be appearances from Supercars stars including Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney and Will Brown, Blanchard Racing’s James Courtney and Aaron Love, and WAU’s Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood.

Dakar winner Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders will also make an appearance on the main stage.

“The appearance of Oscar and Jack offers fans a free and exclusive opportunity to hear from the drivers ahead of their home race, something usually reserved for ticket holders attending the Grand Prix at Albert Park.,” said Australian GP boss Travis Auld.

“Over the five-day festival, fans will also get the opportunity to hear from Formula 1 reserve drivers and team principal, Supercars drivers and even Australia’s own 2025 Dakar Rally winner, extending the excitement of race week from the track to Melbourne Park Oval.”

On top of the Q&A appearances, the fan festival will boast a big screen, display car, and virtual selfies.

The five-day festival starts on Wednesday and runs throughout the weekend.

The Australian Grand Prix runs from March 13-16 in Albert Park.