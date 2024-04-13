Mostert topped the first of two qualifying sessions to grab pole for today’s opening race of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS in the brand new Arise Ferrari.

His co-driver Talbot then took over the car for the second session, leading a Ferrari one-two to score pole for tomorrow’s second race.

It was an enthralling first session as the Pro drivers built up to the grippy new track surface.

Initially it was Mostert and Will Brown trading fastest times in the mid-1m26s, before Brown lowered the benchmark to a 1m25.803s.

Brenton Grove and Brendon Leitch both had brief stints on top before Mostert took control of the session.

The Supercars star put the Arise Ferrari fastest with a 1m25.373s, before improving to an unassailable 1m25.170s to secure pole for the opening one-hour race of the weekend.

Grove ended up second, his session coming to an action-packed end as his Mercedes slid off the road and nudged the tyre wall at Southern Loop right after he set his best time.

Jayden Ojeda put his Tigani Mercedes third right at the flag, jumping Audi drivers Brown and Lietch.

Jaxon Evans was sixth in the Arise Ferrari, Declan Fraser seventh in the Triple Eight Mercedes, Alex Peroni in the Team BRM Audi eighth, Garth Walden in the RAM Motorsport Mercedes ninth and Valentino Astuti in the KMB Aston Martin 10th.

The Am drivers then set the grid for the second race with Arise Ferrari drivers Talbot and Elliott Schutte doing battle across the 20 minutes.

Schutte held provisional pole in the closing stages of the session, only to run wide at the last corner and end up in the gravel.

The resulting red flag ended the session, Talbot having gone eight-tenths faster than Schutte moments before the abrupt end to proceedings.

Brad Schumacher was third fastest in the Audi he’s sharing with Brown ahead of Paul Stokell in the Renee Gracie Audi, Tim Miles in the Leitch Audi, Peter Hackett in the T8 Mercedes, Sergio Pires in the Tigani Mercedes, Tony Bates in his Mercedes, Paul Lucchitti in the Ojeda Mercedes and Mark Rosser in the Peroni Audi.

The first one-hour race of the weekend is scheduled for 12:55pm AEST.