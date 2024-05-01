In their Porsche GT3RS, they were second at the Lake Mountain Sprint in March, beaten by former champions Jason and Fiona Wright in their Nissan Skyline R35.

The ATR continues on May 4-5 with 70 teams geared for the 18 stage, 240km event that centres on the Victorian coastal town of Lakes Entrance and uses the undulating roads between Buchan and Orbost.

Nathan Reeves and Bec Sheldrick had a differential failure in the opening round in their Subaru Impreza WRX STi. The stage winners will be back while Jeremy Dennison and Casey Rumble, also a stage winner and fourth outright in the LMS, have performance enhancements to their BMW M140i.

Modern AWD class winners, Crichton Lewis and Anthony Carr (WRX) return after a solid performance in the opening round. Their competition will come from Matt Close and Cameron Reeves who had to retire the Audi TTRS early in Round 1.

Early Modern AWD has drawn John and Janet Ireland, who instead of using their Dodge Viper, will contest the class in a Mitsubishi Evo X. However, rivals will also include Evo Xs piloted by Allan Rumble/Brett Williams, Allan and Kerry Hines and Justin Waterhouse/Adrian Bryant sure to keep them on their toes.

Early Modern 2WD sees the return of last start winner Paul Buccini in his BMW M1, where he has opted to swap out his wife Claire for navigational stalwart Bernie Webb.

Sanctioned by the AASA, the rallies are conducted on public roads which have been closed to traffic. There are no official spectator points on the stages, but the cars can be viewed up close at the service park at the Buchan Football Ground on both days.