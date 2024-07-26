Speedcafe exclusively revealed earlier today that the Ford team wouldn't be taking up the second year option on Stanaway's contract.

That has now been made official by Grove Racing, the team also confirming that an announcement of a replacement driver will come in due course.

“Grove Racing can confirm that Richie Stanaway's contract will not be renewed for season 2025,” read a statement from the team.

“Richie will continue as our main game driver for the remainder of the 2024 season, and we will endeavour to support Richie to perform at the level that we know he is capable of.

“The team's current priority is to finish the 2024 season as strong as possible, and maximise our position in the teams' championship.

“The driver of car #26 for season 2025 will be announced in due course.”

Stanaway now joins the silly season market amid a number of fast-moving parts.

Anton De Pasquale, tipped to be leaving Dick Johnson Racing, has long been seen as the logical choice for Grove Racing given his existing ties to the Grove family through personal sponsorship.

Another option for the Ford team is Kai Allen, who is on the free market after a development deal with DJR lapsed at the end of June.

DJR, meanwhile, has emerged as the leader in the race with PremiAir Racing to sign Brodie Kostecki.