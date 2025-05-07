The father and son duo will share the Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo with Matteo Cairoli, replacing Claudio Schiavoni in the line-up.

Schiavoni is being rested for Le Mans due to a “physical issue” that also kept him out of a recent European Le Mans Series round.

The Groves had already been slated to join the Iron Lynx team for June’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

“It’s super exciting to make our WEC debut this weekend in Belgium,” said Brenton Grove.

“It’s a shame that it’s in these circumstances and we wish a speedy recovery for Claudio – we will do our best to make him proud.

“The team were great to work with in Portugal (in GT Open competition) and we took some big steps forward, so it made sense to continue our program in the lead up to Le Mans.

“For sure, it will be a learning weekend but Spa is always unpredictable so anything is possible.”

The Spa call-up means the Groves will miss this weekend’s Supercars event at Symmons Plains.