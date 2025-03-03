The father and son duo have been confirmed for the June 11-15 race in a third Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo alongside factory driver Luca Stolz.

Iron Lynx campaigns two full-time Mercedes entries in the World Endurance Championship and earned an additional slot for Le Mans courtesy of success in the 2024 European Le Mans Series.

Stephen Grove is currently recovering from a back injury sustained in a heavy accident during the Bathurst 12 Hour but is excited to get on track at Le Mans.

Featured Videos

“Le Mans is the last big race on my bucket list,” he said.

“I had a taste of the event in 2014 in a support category, but to do the main race is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“To team up with Brenton, Luca and Iron Lynx gives me real confidence for the event.

“I know the AMG well and I feel now is the right time to take this opportunity and make the most of it. I can’t wait for the month of June to roll around.”

Added Brenton: “I’m so excited for this year’s program and the 24 Hour of Le Mans with AMG and Iron Lynx.

“To have the opportunity to compete in the biggest race in the world alongside my father and Luca is definitely my career highlight.

“I’ve watched the race since I was a little kid, so to experience the atmosphere and be in the race during its golden years is something truly special. I can’t wait for the challenge.”

This year marks Mercedes’ return to Le Mans for the first time since 1999; a year in which its CLR sportscars proved prone to performing backflips on the circuit’s high-speed straights.

Australian Mark Webber suffered two incidents in the lead-up to the race and a third, with Peter Dumbreck at the wheel, early in the 24 hours resulted in the remaining car being withdrawn.