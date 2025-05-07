Alpine issued a short statement confirming Oakes had submitted his resignation, which the team accepted.

In his absence, executive advisor Flavio Briatore will remain in his existing role and take on the team principal responsibilities.

Oakes joined Alpine in the days that followed last year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

He was appointed after Bruno Famin, vice president of Alpine motorsport, stepped away last July.

The arrival of Oakes, who joined the squad after running his own team in junior formulas, alongside the appointment of Briatore earlier in the year, was thought to have steadied the ship at Enstone.

Alpine has been a team in turmoil for several years, arguably starting with team principal Cyril Abiteboul exited the team at the end of 2021.

Four-time world champion Alain Prost, who was an advisor to the Anglo-French operation, left soon after.

Marcin Budkowski was subsequently named team principal for before he stepped away in January 2022.

Adding their names to the list of high-profile departures in recent years are Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Laurent Rossi, Otmar Szafnauer, Alan Permane, Laurent Rossi, and Davide Brivio.

There have also been a raft of backroom and technical staff who’ve fled the team in recent times.

Briatore was announced in his role as executive advisor last June, a controversial appointment that has seen him largely take control of the organisation on behalf of Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo.

That created a curious power dynamic at the top of the team, with Oakes coming across as the public face of the team while Briatore appeared to be the man pulling the strings.

Oakes’ marginalised role is a view only reinforced by his decision to quit with immediate effect.

It also draws back into question the very future of the operation, which has long been linked with a sale.

As recently as February it was suggested Dmitry Mazepin, father of ex-Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, was looking to purchase the organisation.

Mazepin and Oakes have a relationship courtesy of their involvement together with the Hitech Formula 2 and Formula 3 team.

The concept of the Russian oligarch acquiring the team was firmly rejected at the time.

That has been the case for all suggestions that the squad in on the market, despite a series of decisions seemingly paving the way for Renault to shed itself of the operation.

That includes closing down the Viry power unit program.

Briatore was instrumental in that call in addition to securing the squad Mercedes power units for next year.

The power unit program brought with it a very significant case, while the Renault unit it produced is thought to be as much as 40bhp down on its rivals.

Why Oakes has taken this moment to walk away has not been explained.

His decision coincide with Jack Doohan being demoted from a race drive, with Franco Colapinto expected to be confirmed in the car for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next week.

Colapinto has developed a close relationship with Briatore, a point which has served to spark constant speculation over Doohan’s F1 future.

After showing well during pre-season testing, Alpine has been underwhelming so far in 2025.

It has just seven points to its name, all courtesy of Gasly, and sits ninth in the constructors’ championship.