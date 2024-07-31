Famin announced over the Belgian Grand Prix that he will leave step away from the team principal role at the end of August.

The Frenchman has headed Alpine's F1 interest since Otmar Szafnauer was sacked midway through last year's Spa event.

With Renault looking to develop the broader Alpine brand, Famin is set to focus his efforts overseeing that project.

In his place, Oliver Oakes has been announced.

His appointment was much expected, with Speedcafe revealing changes to his business dealings in recent weeks seemingly paving the way for his switch to Alpine.

“I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness,” said Oakes.

“The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.”

The Englishman is owner of Hitech Grand Prix, which operates in a number of junior categories including Formula 2 and Formula 3.

The squad also submitted an application under the FIA's expressions of interest process to join the grid last year.

It failed to progress beyond the first stage.

A former junior karting world champion, Oakes has remained involved in the industry since hanging up his helmet.

That has seen him work in driver management before embarking on team ownership with Hitech.

His arrival comes as Renault eyes the redeployment of assets in its Viry facility which currently manage its power unit production.

As reported in May, Alpine is in the market for a third party provider, with Mercedes and Honda linked to the team.

Pierre Gasly is set to remain with the team for next season, though the identity of his team-mate remains uncertain.

Jack Doohan's odds have shortened following Carlos Sainz signing with Williams, though Mick Schumacher has also been linked with the drive.

Oakes' arrival also suggests other possibilities, including Paul Aron, who is currently third in the Formula 2 championship and conveniently races for Hitech.