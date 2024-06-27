As forecast by Speedcafe earlier today, Gasly will remain with the squad beyond this season thanks to a renewed deal.

While the exact length of the agreement wasn't disclosed it is what the team has referred to as a “long-term” extension to his current contract.

“I feel very much at home at this great team,” said Gasly.

“I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision. I've been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team.

“While on-track it's been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere. I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking.

“There is a lot of potential in this team's personnel and resources. I'm excited for what is to come in the future and right now I'm focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin said retaining Gasly was an important outcome for both the short and long term future of the team.

“The extension of Pierre's contract with the team is very pleasing,” he said.

“He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track.

“For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration.

“While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package. We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things.”

What is unknown is who will partner Gasly at Alpine next season, with Esteban Ocon's departure already confirmed.

Famin said that time will be taken to make a decision on the second seat, with the options – believed to include Australian Jack Doohan – exciting.

“We will take our time in deciding Pierre's team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table,” he said.