Gasly was out of contract at the end of the current season and had been weighing up his options following a tough start to 2024.

However, multiple sources have suggested to Speedcafe that the 28-year-old Frenchman will be confirmed as remaining with Alpine on Friday in Austria.

The Anglo-French team has slipped down the order with a car that was initially overweight and has only recently begun to show improved form.

It's current fate follows a massive brain drain in recent seasons with the exodus of a host of senior figures from both the management and technical sides of the organisation.

The drivers have not been immune from drama either.

In Monaco, Gasly and Esteban Ocon clashed on the opening lap in an incident that eliminated the latter from the race and left him with a grid penalty for the Canadian Grand Prix.

There was talk of benching Ocon as a consequence of his antics.

The situation has deteriorated to the point Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has hired Flavio Briatore as an executive consultant to the Alpine F1 squad.

It's a controversial appointment that has been received poorly within the paddock given the 75-year-old's involvement in the 2008 Crashgate saga.

Briatore's role, officially, is to advise de Meo and team principal Bruno Famin on driver matters and strategy within the broader F1 paddock.

However, it's understood his focus is to secure a supply of customer engines for 2026 so Renault can redeploy its Viry facility – which currently produces its F1 power units.

“That [the line-up for 2025] is not the priority now,” Briatore told Gazetta dello Sport.

“The most important thing is to make the car competitive. Otherwise no driver can make a difference.

“I do have a shortlist of names to evaluate, but we have Gasly in the short-term anyway. We will quietly see who will be his team-mate.

“We are following many young drivers, I'm not going to say who, but they are very good. First we have to make the car faster and easier, then we'll think about the drivers.”

Alpine is one of only two teams yet to confirm either driver for 2025, though it is known Ocon will leave the operation.

With Gasly poised to remain, the question turns to who will partner him.

Jack Doohan, Mick Schumacher, Zhou Guanyu, and Valtteri Bottas have all been flagged as possible options, with the former two set to test an A522 at Paul Ricard next week.

Doohan is the F1 team's nominated reserve driver and took part in Free Practice 1 in place of Ocon in Canada.

Schumacher races for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship alongside his role as reserve driver for Mercedes.