Ocon's current deal with the Enstone operation runs through to the end of 2024.

It's long been expected that the Frenchman would not remain with Alpine beyond that and has been linked with moves to Haas, Sauber, Williams, and Mercedes.

The 27-year-old is managed by Toto Wolff, who is team principal and one-third owner of the Mercedes F1 team.

“It's been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1,” Ocon said of his time with Alpine.

“While I've been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.

“We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

“I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Team boss Bruno Famin added: “We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years.

“During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

“We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results.

“We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

Ocon has come under fire since the Monaco Grand Prix, where he was embroiled in an opening lap collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly.

That prompted an angry outburst from Burno Famin to French television, prompting speculation he could bench the one-time race winner for the forthcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Ocon responded to the speculation with a lengthy post on social media in which he called “misinformed statements.”

A host of drivers are in the frame to replace Ocon at Alpine, with Mick Schumacher thought to be the front-runner ahead of Jack Doohan.

Schumacher currently races for the French marque in the World Endurance Championship alongside a reserve driver role with Mercedes in Formula 1.

However, it's understood the three-pointed star would not stand in the German's way should a race seat be offered elsewhere.

Confirmation of Ocon's departure is unusual as it is not new information, and could therefore be seen as a precursor to other announcements.

That was true of Haas when it announced the departure of Nico Hulkenberg, a statement quickly followed by confirmation from Sauber and Audi that it had secured the German's services for 2026 and beyond.

In Ocon's case, there has been no subsequent announcement, raising questions as to why Alpine has announced Ocon's exit at all and, of all times, why now?