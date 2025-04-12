Images obtained by Speedcafe show the extensive damage to the car, which is believed to have been caused by an issue with a fuel line during Friday track action.

The car was being campaigned at the George Begg Festival by its owner, Lance Coupland, who escaped from the blaze uninjured.

Coupland’s Sierra is DJR6, the last of its kind to have been built by DJR and run as the #17 entry for Dick Johnson and John Bowe in the 1990 and ’91 Bathurst 1000s.

It was purchased by NZ bakery chain owner Coupland in 2020 and campaigned in local events, including being raced by Bowe and Greg Murphy.

The three-day George Begg Festival celebrates the life of the race car maker, who was famous for his Formula 5000 machinery.

This year’s event attracted a healthy field of historic touring cars, including ex-Australian Touring Cars, and Super Touring-spec British Touring Car Championship machines.

Greg Murphy, Paul Radisich, Steven Richards and his son Clay, and Hayden Paddon are among the competitors in the historic class.

The George Begg Festival continues on Sunday, April 13.