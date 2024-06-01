Ocon was involved in an opening lap crash with his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly in Monaco last weekend.

It prompted a furious response from team principal Bruno Famin, who gave an angry interview to French television.

“It's exactly what we didn't want to see,” he said.

“Esteban's attack was totally out of circumstances.

“It was exactly what we didn't want to see and we're going to draw the consequences.”

Those comments were taken to mean that Famin would consider benching Ocon for next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix – a suggestion given legs when he was seen in conversation with reserve driver Jack Doohan post-race.

Ocon offered little by way of an explanation when speaking with the media following his retirement.

However, he's now taken to social media with a lengthy statement defending himself and calling out the abuse he's received.

Ocon is out of contract with Alpine and expected to leave the Enstone operation at the end of the season.

He is managed by Toto Wolff and was thought to be a contender to plug the gap at Mercedes left by Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari next season.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with moves to Haas or Audi – his future seemingly entwined with Carlos Sainz's.a

Esteban Ocon's statement in full:

Much has been said in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix. While I have received many messages of support, I have been deeply saddened by the amount of abuse and negativity that I have received online regarding my character, my driving, and my career.

Thanks to the hard work, support, and sacrifices of many people, I've raced in over 140 Grands Prix so far since my debut in 2016. I have always been a tough competitor, and, like most drivers, I've had my share of incidents. I have been lucky to race alongside talented and experienced teammates, including race winners, Daniel, Checo and Pierre, and a double champion in Fernando. As teammates, we would often start races very close to each other which in some cases meant some tough battles on track, and sometimes contact.

Of course, I have made honest mistakes. We are not robots; we are athletes pushing ourselves to the limit every day to achieve our dreams of winning races. F1 is a sport where emotions run high, and passions run deep. I see and feel this every weekend at the track and on social media… the good and the bad. But the misinformed statements and gross distortions that I have seen online in recent days about my ability to work with a team have been inaccurate, hurtful, and damaging.

Since my first laps in motorsport, I have approached this sport with humility, professionalism, and respect. These values were instilled in me from a very young age. While each driver chases individual glory, this will always ben a team sport first and foremost. I have always followed the instructions I have been given and raced to achieve the maximum for and with my team.

I took responsibility for the incident on lap 1 last Sunday and, despite my DNF, I am glad that the team added a point to the tally in what has been a difficult start to the season for all of us. I respect Pierre as a teammate and as a competitor. We have always worked collaboratively and professionally inside the team, and this will continue to be the case.

There is no reward without risk in Formula One – and race starts are intense, even more so in Monaco where the opening lap can dictate your finishing result. In the end, we are all competitors and hard, fair racing throughout the field is what makes our sport so great and the main reason why I love this sport so much. I'm looking forward to competing in Montreal, in front of the fantastic Canadian fans, and to the exciting opportunities the future holds.