Ocon and Gasly banged wheels at Portier on the opening lap of Sunday's race while both were in points-paying positions.

It launched Ocon's car into the air, breaking the suspension and gearbox as it landed. Damage enough that it ended his race once he'd dragged it back to the pits.

Team boss Bruno Famin was incensed by the incident – the cardinal rule of motorsport is not to make contact with your team-mate.

Childhood friends, Ocon and Gasly have long since fallen out, a point evidenced by the aggression the pair battled with – a point made by Daniel Ricciardo.

In Monaco, there was no doubting Ocon crossed the line.

Stewards punished him with a 10-second penalty, will translate into a five-place grid drop for the next race in which he competes.

The question now is whether that will be the next event in Canada.

Such was Famin's rage that, in an interview to French television, he made cutting comments that implied Ocon could be benched.

“Esteban's attack was totally out of place,” Famin told Canal +.

“It was exactly what we didn't want to see and we're going to draw the consequences.”

He added: “We're going to take drastic action.”

It's understood Famin is considering omitting Ocon from the team for Canada.

Ocon is in a curious position.

He is out of contract with Alpine at the end of the year and common logic within the paddock is that he will not continue with the Enstone operation.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Mercedes, where he is a managed by Toto Wolff (and has been since 2015). He's also been linked with a move to Haas.

But that's year-end. Who realistically could replace him mid-season?

There are two likely candidates, both of whom are already within the Alpine ranks.

The first is Jack Doohan, the squad's reserve driver, who is chomping at the bit for an opportunity to compete in Formula 1.

Doohan is familiar with the team, has worked tirelessly on the simulator – for which he's been publicly praised – and already attends most events.

The other alternative is Mick Schumacher, who joined Alpine as part of its World Endurance Championship programme for this year.

Curiously, Schumacher's name cropped up as part of silly season discussions over the Monaco Grand Prix, though with another team altogether.

While part of the Alpine WEC programme, Schumacher is also reserve driver for Mercedes. Through that, he's had seat time with McLaren, aboard its 2021-spec machine in Portugal, last July.

He's been a frequent visitor at events and has been flagged as a possible mid-seaosn replacement for Logan Sargeant at Williams, that move considered something of an audition to partnering George Russell next season.

Mercedes has yet to make a decision on its 2025 driver lineup, with all manner of possibilities available.

The rumour mill also has Schumacher as a possible Alpine driver next year, potentially alongside Sauber refugee Guanyu Zhou.

The timing of Ocon's faux pas has therefore comes at an important time.

With so many unknowns in the drivers market, and so many outlandish rumours, it's difficult to know what to believe.

Hence Ocon's immediate future is of extreme interest as it could hint at, or even solidify, another piece in the 2025 driver market puzzle.

Of course, there are a wide array of options at Famin's disposal and it could be that the solution is a reset of the rules of engagement between the two Alpine drivers, or other punitive measures.

As a manufacturer team, having just two points to its name after eight races is nothing short of a disaster, and Famin will be keen to do everything in his power to both steady the ship and prevent the loss of any further points-paying opportunities.