Hulkenberg becomes the first driver signed by Audi ahead of its F1 entry in a move that will see the German rejoin the operation he raced for in 2013.

“The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special,” Hulkenberg said of his new multi-year deal.

“When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it's a unique opportunity.

“To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honor for me.”

Hulkenberg was out of contract at the end of the season at Haas, the American-registered operation confirming his pending departure after two years with the team.

“I'd like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team in the time that he's been here with us – he's been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with,” Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu said in a statement.

“His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terns of improving our overall performance – a fact that's clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.

“There's a lot more racing to go this year so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.”

Hulkenberg's return to Hinwil will see him reunited with Andreas Seidl, for whom he raced in 2015 in the world endurance championship with Porsche, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Nick Tandy and Earl Bamber.

“The signing of Nico is the next milestone for Audi's Formula 1 project,” Seidl, now CEO of Sauber (referred to in the announcement as CEO of Audi F1 factory team), added.

“With his speed, his experience and his dedicated teamwork, he will make an important contribution to Audi's entry in 2026 as early as next year.

“Right from the start, there was great mutual interest in tackling a project of this uniqueness together.

“Nico is a strong personality, his determination and desire on a professional and personal level will help us to make progress both in the development of the car and in building up the team.”

The 36-year-old Hulkenberg his F1 debut with Williams in 2010, securing pole position in mixed conditions for that year's Brazilian Grand Prix.

In more than 200 grand prix starts, the German holds the unenviable distinction of most F1 starts without a podium finish.

Having taken a minority shareholding in Sauber, Audi will assume full control of the Swiss-based squad – upping its interest from a majority holding as was originally planned.

At Haas, no replacement for Hulkenberg has been confirmed, though Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman is expected to join the team courtesy of its relationship with the Scuderia.