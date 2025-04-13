The outgoing factory GM squad came into the Taupo Super440 with a 165-point advantage over Tickford Racing, with the margin now 185 points after the three NZ races.

The small gain comes after both powerhouse squads struggled across the ditch, a second for Waters in the opening race the only podium from either team.

Walkinshaw Andretti United and Dick Johnson Racing will retain the third and fourth sets of garages respectively for the trip to Launceston.

Grove Racing’s incredible weekend, which included two race wins and the Jason Richards Trophy for Matt Payne, has seen the squad jump into fifth in the standings.

That’s at the expense of Matt Stone Racing which is now sixth ahead of incoming factory GM squad Team 18.

Brad Jones Racing will continue in the eighth and ninth sets of garages while Erebus has clawed ahead of PremiAir Racing.

Blanchard Racing Team remains 12th in the standings.

The Tasmania Super440 will take place on May 9-11.

Supercars teams’ championship standings