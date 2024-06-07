Ocon and Gasly made contact on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, eliminating the former after his car was launched into the air as they rounded Portier.

It left him with a five-place grid penalty that he'll serve in Canada this weekend.

Alpine team boss Bruno Famin was left fuming, offering an angry interview on French television which prompted speculation Ocon could be benched.

While that has not been the case, the team has announced reserve driver Doohan will step into the Frenchman's car for the opening hour of practice.

“I've seen some various talking things about obviously Jack coming as a punishment or something but it's not the case,” Ocon told Sky.

“We've decided that it was a good time, with my penalty, that the track [is] obviously quite green in the beginning, and that I had to give an FP1 this year.

“So we've done that here and I hope that Jack can provide some good feedback for the rest of the weekend for the team.”

Teams are obliged to field a rookie driver in two opening practice sessions throughout the year.

Typically, that sees teams field their reserve driver towards the end of the season, and at venues where there is limited risk for an inexperienced driver.

Doohan has completed Free Practice 1 running in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi for the past two seasons.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is less forgiving than most circuits, making it a higher risk selection.

Coupled with the timing of Doohan's appearance, it did raise questions as to why the Canadian event was selected.

Ocon is adamant that there is no connection, nor is the decision to field the Australian related to his own imminent exit from the organisation.

During the week, Alpine confirmed what was already known, that Ocon will leave the team at the end of the year, though his destination has not yet been confirmed.

“Alpine is a big group. Renault is a big group,” Ocon explained.

“It's the kind of team that is not taking decisions on just a single race.

“We've been talking and we've agreed mutually to come to an end, basically, at the end of the contract.

“I've spent five years inside this team. We've had some amazing moments, some more tough ones, but five years in terms of Formula 1 world is a long time.

“Next year, I have nothing to announce yet,” he added.

“I will announce my future in due course when the right time comes.

“At the moment, I'm just focus on what's going to be happening this weekend and what's going to be in the coming races.”