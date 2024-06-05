Doohan is set to take over from Esteban Ocon for the opening hour of practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The outing is one of the team's two mandatory young driver practice appearances for the season.

That has previously seen Doohan in action in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi in the final rounds of the champions over the past two years.

“Really excited to get out on track in Montréal for FP1,” Doohan said.

“It will be my first time driving at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, which I am looking forward to.

“I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season.

“This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds.

“My focus will be on doing the best for the team and maximising the session for both drivers, looking at certain test items and understanding the new track surface.”

His appearance in Canada, and for Ocon, comes following the Frenchman's high-profile error in Monaco last time out.

On the opening lap of that event, Ocon clashed with Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, eliminating himself from the race in the process.

That generated an angry response from team principal Bruno Famin who suggested he'd bench the 27-year-old for the Canadian GP.

Ocon will compete in Canada, with suggestions in the French press that Famin opted not to sideline his driver on legal advice.

Earlier this week, Alpine made the unusual decision to announce Ocon will leave the team at season's end.

It was already known the one-time grand prix winner was out of contract at the end of the year, with links to Mercedes, Haas, and Sauber.

Announcing his pending departure was viewed by some as a means of weakening his negotiating position in what is an especially fluid market.

As reserve driver, Doohan is among those linked to Ocon's drive next season.

Alpine has been impressed with his commitment and contribution, especially on the simulator over the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, he is not alone in vying for the drive, with Mick Schumacher also linked to the seat.

Opening practice in Canada begins at 13:30 local time on Friday (03:30 AEST Saturday).