AU3, run by renowned open-wheel driver and team boss Tim Macrow, is set to debut as an official Formula Regional series on Aussie soil this year.

It is open to Toyota and Alfa Romeo-powered Tatuus T-318 chassis with the majority of the field, at least initially, to be made up of the same cars that run in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand.

The first AU3 season was set to kick off next weekend at Phillip Island, however the 12 cars from New Zealand have been delayed by shipping issues.

Cross-Tasman transport has been volatile recently due to weather, something Supercars felt the effects of after the recent Taupo Super440.

The CTFROC cars have now landed in Australia and are in the hands of customs.

However due to the late arrival, Macrow has elected to cancel the planned pre-season test at Winton and the opening round at the Island.

Instead the series will now kick off at One Raceway in late June with testing to take place the same week as the first event.

“We prioritise the professionalism and safety of our teams and drivers,” explained Macrow.

“It is crucial that drivers have ample testing time to familiarize themselves with the cars and ensure they are fully prepared for the competition.

“The field is highly competitive, featuring drivers from across the globe, and we aim to provide them with every opportunity to perform at their best.”

The decision to postpone was backed by Toyota New Zealand’s motorsport boss Nicolas Caillol.

“AU3 Championship has put together a great platform for Australian drivers to have a relevant series on their own soil,” he said.

“We have seen in the past seasons great talents coming from Australia and compete in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship, such as Will Brown, Broc Feeney, Patrick Heuzenroeder, Tommy Smith and Nicolas Stati.

“AU3 provides a great opportunity for drivers to get some great mileage and prepare themselves for competing in the CTFROC season next January.

“Despite the hurdles out of their control, we think it was the best decision for them to postpone the first round and make sure drivers competing in the AU3 Championship have significant testing before their first round.”

Revised 2025 AU4 Championship calendar

Round 1 – One Raceway – June 28-29

Round 2 – Sandown Raceway – July 25-27

Round 3 – Winton Raceway – August 22-24

Round 4 – The Bend Motorsport Park – September 20-22

Round 5 – TBC – TBC