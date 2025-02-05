For its first season, the series will run as the AU3 Championship.

The series will be open to the Toyota- and Alfa Romeo-powered Tatuus T-318 open-wheelers.

The Alfa Romeo-powered Tatuus is used around Asia while the Toyota engine is utilised in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

Featured Videos

The series is the brainchild of single-seater racing stalwart Tim Macrow in conjunction with Motorsport Australia.

“It’s really exciting to provide a proper pathway locally and to give drivers relevant experience at the fraction of the cost,” said Macrow.

“The rebranding is an effort to streamline that pathway and to make Australian motorsport as

cohesive as possible.”

Organisers have aligned with GB3 team Hillspeed to offer an international opportunity for the winner of the AU3 Championship.

They will receive a multi-day testing program, valued at $35,000. The series runner-up will also receive a partly subsidised test package.

“The prizes through our partner Hillspeed in the UK are super exciting and is exactly what

aspiring Australian drivers need to further their career,” added Macrow.

The news comes a day after the Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship was launched. Macrow has already committed to running three cars in AU4.

2025 AU4 Championship calendar

Round 1 – Phillip Island – May 16-18

Round 2 – One Raceway – June 28-29

Round 3 – Sandown Raceway – July 25-27

Round 4 – Winton Raceway – August 22-24

Round 5 – The Bend Motorsport Park – September 20-22

Round 6 – TBC – TBC