The Formula 4 Australian Championship Certified by FIA will now be known as the Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship.

The new-look series will feature split grids, with first-generation Mygale (M14-F4 ) chassis and second-generation Tatuus (F4-T421) tubs racing together.

Competitors as young as 14 years old will be able to race the older Ford-powered Mygale open-wheelers while 15-year-olds can race the Abarth-powered Tatuus.

The first iteration of F4 in Australia used Mygale as its chassis supplier. The likes of F1 drivers Oscar Piastri, Jack Doohan, Liam Lawson, and Lando Norris raced the Mygale in F4.

The second-generation Tatuus is the current model of car used in FIA-certified championships.

It’s not abundantly clear whether AU4 will offer competitors the chance to earn FIA Super Licence points.

Adam Gotch of AGI Sport has been named as the Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship series manager.

“The F4 Championship gained great momentum and produced some phenomenal drivers up to 2019, but since then, young drivers were not able to clock up essential F4 racing experience in Australia before making the significant leap to international competition,” said Gotch.

“AGI Sport has been focused on developing young Australian and New Zealand drivers on local circuits before taking them overseas to compete in Europe and the USA, but it’s not the same as competing in a national-level championship, and our best talent must leave the country at a young age to compete on the overseas circuit to gain this experience.

“We want to build on the momentum created by Asian-based promoter Top Speed in 2024 with the Australian F4 Championship, and believe a two-class structure is the right approach for 2025.”

The Motorsport Australia-backed championship will feature five rounds across Sydney Motorsport Park, The Bend Motorsport Park, and Phillip Island. The series will expand to four states in 2026.

Organisers have also announced its prize pool, which includes testing options in the United States in Formula 4 or Formula Regional cars for the outright AU4 winner.

The winner of the Junior Cup for first-gen cars will receive free entry into the 2026 season into the second-gen class as well as a test in a Tatuus.

2025 Motorsport Australia AU4 Championship calendar

Pre-season test day – Sydney Motorsport Park – March 6

Round 1 – Sydney Motorsport Park – March 22-23

Round 2 – The Bend Motorsport Park (International) – May 23-25

Round 3 – The Bend Motorsport Park (West) – July 12-13

Round 4 – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit – August 16-17

Round 5 – Sydney Motorsport Park – September 26-28