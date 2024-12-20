The series will start at Phillip Island with the Victorian State Race Series. Formula Regional Australia will head to the revamped One Raceway near Goulburn as part of the Trophy Tour.

Round 3 will take place at the Sandown Raceway with SRO before the series heads to Winton Motor Raceway with Australian Racing Group.

The Bend Motorsport Park will host the fifth round before the season will a with a yet-to-be-announced event to complete the inaugural year.

The six rounds will have a mixture of online live streaming, free-to-air and subscription TV which makes the events accessible to viewers nationwide and provides extended coverage for competitors and partners.

“We’re really excited to finally get our calendar out to the public with a great mixture of events and provides our drivers with a diverse array of tracks,” said promoter Tim Macrow.

“The overall package is coming together nicely, with the cars, television and event formats, so it’s full steam ahead into 2025”

FR Australia will utilise the Tatuus T-318 Formula Regional package powered by both Toyota and Alfa-Romeo engines. Teams will be able to lease car directly or use their own.

FRA is the latest to take up Formula Regional which run championships in North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Middle East, and a World Cup in Macau. France’s Ultimate Cup and Eurocup-3 also use the FR-spec cars.

The aim of FRA is to provide a cost-effective world class junior category that provides drivers with relevant experience as they move up the motorsport ladder.

Further category information that includes entry fee structure, will be available in the coming weeks, and interested parties can email racing@formularegional.com.au.

2025 Formula Regional Australia Calendar