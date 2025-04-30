MacMillan will transition from open-wheelers to touring cars fresh off winning the Australian Formula Open title last year.

He will make the step to tin-tops with the successfully HMO Customer Racing squad in the Hyundai i30 N TCR hatchback raced by both Josh Buchan and then Tim Oliphant last year.

MacMillan joins two-time champ Buchan, who will return to the HMO Customer Racing fold, and Zac Zoutar, who will run his own Audi, on the confirmed list for TCR this year.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead,” said MacMillan.

“The overall goal is to be in the title fight and be up the front, which is definitely possible with HMO Customer Racing behind me in addition to Josh’s mentoring.

“It started when I was driving the Formula 3 car at Queensland Raceway [last year] and we got the opportunity to see [former HMO engineer] Rob Benson, who noticed I had done a good job that weekend by winning the round.

“Rob asked me if I wanted to have a go in the TCR and this turned into a test at Winton. I went well in the car straight away and Rob started talking about 2025, then got a connection with Hyundai going, so it all fell into place at the right time.

“HMO Customer Racing is a very good team. Of course with the experience and people within the organisation, it’s a good community having everyone knowing what their role is in addition to the objectives, which is to go fast and win.

“Josh is a good mentor and with the two championships he has, it’s something to look up to and strive towards.

“The calendar is exciting. I think the first two rounds will be calm, but I know the second two will be exciting with the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour coming over, then us going to Macau is pretty awesome.”

The condensed TCR season is currently set to kick off at One Raceway on June 27-29.