Doohan is one of a number of drivers in contention for the vacant seat alongside Pierre Gasly for next season.

The Australian is the squad's official reserve driver and has taken part in several Free Practice 1 outings over recent seasons.

Doohan has already completed Alpine's two mandatory young driver outings this year, in Canada for Esteban Ocon and Britain for Gasly.

As part of his role as the Alpine Academy's leading light, he's also driven for the squad in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, completed show runs, and participated in its TPC (testing previous car) programme.

The 21-year-old was in Goodwood over the weekend performing a demo run in a Lotus E20.

However, there is no certainty that his efforts will earn him a race drive.

Carlos Sainz and Mick Schumacher have both been linked to the seat, the latter already under the Alpine umbrella in the World Endurance Championship and recently tested one of the marque's F1 cars at Paul Ricard.

Sainz's potential arrival is thought to be linked with a Mercedes power unit deal for 2026.

“At the end of the day, I want to do a good job,” Doohan told Speedcafe.

“I can only also do so much with the tools I've got.

“I've still yet to have a circumstance where they're like, ‘All right, this is your own equal package, hard/soft, go and let's see what you can do'.

“It's more we're always learning and testing,” he added, specifically of his Free Practice 1 outings.

“They had that trust in me. They know that they can test me in RST or in the test car, on the sim, which is a great thing rather than having to test me in FP1s.

“FP1 is just a great opportunity that they can explore and try alternative options.”

Ahead of the British GP weekend, Doohan was in France where he drove a 2022-spec Alpine A522 alongside Schumacher.

That was billed as something of a shootout between the two as the squad looks to narrow down its options for next season.

“It was a really good test,” Doohan said of the Paul Ricard outing.

“Short, obviously. It was just the AM. Did the job I needed to do, tick the boxes and ran through everything.

“I was very happy with the test, so that was good to get through and get sorted.”

It's a busy period for Doohan who has more TPC running scheduled and an outing as part of a Pirelli tyre test in the days following the Belgian Grand Prix.

There is no word yet on when Alpine will make a call on drivers for 2025, though it's expected Ocon will be confirmed at Haas in the near future.