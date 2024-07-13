Alpine reserve driver, Doohan was in action at last weekend's British Grand Prix, completing Free Practice 1 duties for Pierre Gasly.

That followed a test outing aboard one of the squad's 2022 cars at Paul Ricard alongside Mick Schumacher, with more to come.

This weekend the Australian will take the wheel of a Lotus E20 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a car driven to victory by Kimi Raikkonen in the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Yeah, more TPC days planned after Goodwood,” Doohan confirmed to Speedcafe.

“I'll have two days in Silverstone in an A522 before Budapest.

“Then after Budapest and before Spa I'm in Imola, then a Pirelli tyre test at Spa as well – and the day before that I'll be in an A522 there as well.

“It's busy coming up. We'll be looking forward to the summer break, I'm sure!”

Doohan remains in contention for the sole remaining seat at Alpine.

Gasly has been confirmed as remaining with the squad with Esteban Ocon expected to join Haas.

Doohan is the leading figure in the Enstone operation's driver academy which should place him first in line for the drive.

However, Alpine World Endurance Championship pilot, and Mercedes reserve driver, Schumacher is also understood to be in contention.

Carlos Sainz also remains a factor, and seems an increasingly likely option given the Spaniard lacks better alternatives.

His interest is thought to be linked with the team securing a Mercedes engine deal for 2026, with it and it hardly a secret Renault is looking to scale back it's involvement – potentially ahead of a divestment.