Doohan will feature alongside fellow Alpine Academy members Kush Maini and Sophia Florsch at the four-day event.

The Australian will share one of the team's 2012-spec F1 machines, a Lotus E20 as driven by Kimi Raikkonen and Romain Grosjean, the former racing one such example to victory in that year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I am looking forward to attending Goodwood Festival of Speed this year and taking on the Hillclimb in the E20 with BWT Alpine F1 Team,” said Doohan.

“Goodwood is a must-go for any racing fan and I am excited to see what else will be driven during the day.

“My Dad has ridden up on a MotoGP bike so I am hoping I will be able to get one or two tips from him on what to expect.”

Doohan has been Alpine's F1 reserve driver since the start of 2023 and will appear at Goodwood on Saturday, 13th July.

The 21-year-old has previously driven Formula 1 machinery on multiple occasions, taking over driving duties in five rookie sessions for Alpine over the last three seasons, most recently in Montréal in June.

Maini, will drive on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th, having recently completed his first full day test in a modern Formula 1 car, the 2022 A522, at the Red Bull Ring.

Florsch, the first woman to score points in FIA Formula 3 history, will gain her first taste of F1 machinery when she drives the E20 up the Goodwood Hill on Sunday 14th.

Doohan will drive a 2022-spec Alpine A522 at Paul Ricard next week, sharing duties with Mick Schumacher.