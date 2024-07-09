The Anglo-French team has publicly denied suggestions it is looking to wind down its own engine manufacturing programme but is known to have had conversations with others about a potential supply.

Renault has failed to deliver since its return as a manufacturer in 2016 (rebranding to Alpine for 2021), and is thought to be looking to scale back its exposure through a complete or partial divestment of its holding in the team.

Currently, its engine programme is a liability and impediment to any potential sale due to its enormous ongoing cost (even under new cost cap regulations for 2026, it will cost USD $130 million annually).

A customer supply comes at a capped price of €17 million (about $18.5 million) annually and would arguably be more competitive.

It is therefore no surprise that conversations have taken place with Mercedes HPP about a potential deal for 2026.

Mercedes HPP is a separate if related entity to the Mercedes F1 team. It is headed by Hywel Thomas and sits external to the control of Toto Wolff, who is not listed among the board of directors.

HPP currently supplies power units to its factory team, Williams, McLaren, and Aston Martin – the latter set to switch to Honda power for 2026.

A healthy customer list offers a sporting benefit, especially heading into a regulatory cycle, as is coming.

With most customers, the manufacturer has more power units on the grid, offering expanded data gathering opportunities.

There are also financial implications as, for HPP, the addition of another customer is a marginal additional cost.

Given those upsides, why rival manufacturers, including the new arrivals Audi and RBPT/Ford, aren't clamouring for Alpine's business is a curious one.

For Alpine to secure a supply of Mercedes power units relies entirely on HPP's appetite to supply.

For 2026, the technical regulations specify a formula to define the maximum number of operations a manufacturer can supply without approval from the FIA.

That figure currently stands at four, meaning the loss of Aston Martin frees up a slot of Alpine. However, should Mercedes not wish to work with Enstone team, it doesn't have to.

Under the regulations, current power unit manufacturers do have an obligation to offer a supply if requested by the FIA.

Appendix 5 of the 2026 technical regulations details the supply of power units, among other items, and details when a manufacturer would be obligated to so.

“The FIA shall be entitled to request a PU Manufacturer to supply a Competitor (“New Customer Competitor”) with a PU under the terms of this Appendix,” Article 1.3 (in part) of Appendix 5 outlines.

New manufacturers are excluded from that obligation, meaning Audi and RBPT/Ford could not be forced to supply Alpine )though there is nothing stopping them choosing to offer a customer supply).

That would leave Mercedes, Ferrari, and Honda as the three manufacturers for the FIA to select from, with that process detailed in Article 1.2.2;

“…the FIA will first allocate the PU supply between the PU Manufacturers that are supplying the fewest number of Competitors…”

For 2026, Mercedes will supply three teams (including itself), and Ferrari two (itself and Haas). Honda's sole supply agreement is with Aston Martin, meaning the Japanese manufacturer would be obligated to supply Alpine.

There is another potential sticking point in the regulations which, on the surface, appear to preclude Alpine the right to an obligated supply.

“Neither the New Customer Competitor nor any of its affiliated companies shall be an Automotive Manufacturer set up with the purpose of (amongst other things) of participating in the Championship, unless otherwise agreed by the PU Manufacturer,” Appendix 5, Article 1.3.5 describes.

Article 1.3.6 adds: “Neither the New Customer Competitor nor any of its affiliated companies shall be an Automotive Manufacturer set up with the purpose of (amongst other things) of participating in the Championship, unless otherwise agreed by the PU Manufacturer.”

It is highly improbable that Alpine would be left without a supply of power units because of those points, however it serves to highlight the bizarre position the team finds itself in – and why it is looking to secure a deal with Mercedes.

The German marque has a proven track record when it comes to hybrid engines and there is safety in numbers – a point recognised by McLaren's Zak Brown.

“From our standpoint, what's good for HPP is good for McLaren as far as we're concerned,” he opined.

“They've been an awesome partner to work with, so if it adds value to their power unit proposition, then we're all for it.”

The complication is timelines as the clock is already ticking with Alpine falling further behind the longer it goes before inking a deal.

Though aerodynamic development for 2026 can't begin until January next year, work can (and is) already underway on tasks such as defining layout.

Teams that have their supply locked in can therefore begin work, placing them further up the development path than Alpine can hope to be.

“We have been working alongside HPP in order to get the concept right for ‘26 already for many, many months,” revealed Williams' boss James Vowles, noting Alpine's interest in a HPP supply.

“And so whatever you do, you're going to be six to 12 months behind the three other teams.

“That's quite penalising in the grand scheme of things. It doesn't mean it's unachievable, but there's going to be areas where you're going to be compromising on.

“There's a tremendous amount of work getting ‘26 right and the smallest decision on layout can actually have quite a large impact.”

Renault must advise the FIA before January 1 if it does indeed intend to cease manufacturing power units for 2026 (it is already too late to stop supply for 2025).