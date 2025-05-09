The team pulled its cars from the track five laps into the session after realising it had the incorrect drop gear fitted to its two Camaros.

Supercars mandates a specific drop gear ratio and tooth count that all cars must run at each circuit.

Erebus boss Barry Ryan confirmed to Speedcafe that its cars were still fitted with the Taupo ratio (1.074), as opposed to that specified for Symmons Plains (1.042).

Speaking during the session, Le Brocq said: “Unfortunately a little blue back in the workshop with the gearbox drop gear. Trying to get it fixed up so we can get back on track.”

Erebus may yet face a sanction for the oversight, which is far from unprecedented.

The most famous case came in 2018 when Supercars belatedly discovered Scott McLaughlin’s DJR Team Penske Falcon contested a qualifying session with the wrong ratio fitted.