Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof will be released on Stan on Sunday, May 26, and is being billed as “an eye-opening exploration of what women have to do to succeed, thrive and survive in the world of motorsports.”

The penniless aspiring racer turned adult entertainment entrepreneur is now also a racer again, with the new documentary following her journey back to the track.

“I am extremely excited for the release of my documentary Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof on Stan,” said Gracie.

“The filmmakers contacted me almost three years ago, and it's been an unbelievably fun and amazing process since that day.

“Renee Gracie: Fireproof documents my journey through Go-Karts into V8, my transition into OnlyFans, and the cameras were there to capture my entire return to motorsport – the result is a salacious (pretty standard for me) and thrilling behind the scenes ride into my life, and I cannot wait to share it with you all.”

After almost six years away from motorsport, Gracie last year made tentative steps back via the Trophy class of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS and GT4 competition.

While she has already admitted her ambitions to make a third Bathurst 1000 start are over, she is now competing in the Silver class of GTWC Australia.

According to Stan, the documentary follows Gracie “as she attempts to re-enter V8 racing after being pushed out of the sport and becoming a multi-millionaire through online adult entertainment.

“Using Renee's individual experiences, the documentary uncovers the exploitation, empowerment and resilience behind Renee's unconventional success story, and examines the greater injustices faced by women in competitive sport as a whole.”

Production was led by an all-female Western Australian creative team, being written and directed by Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe.

They remarked, “Renee Gracie has been the subject of public scrutiny across international news outlets and comments sections ever since she was 18 years old, merely for daring to be a woman who had a passion for driving V8s and going fast.

“Over the years, a storyline of who she is has been created, twisted and warped until it's considered truth.

“Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof hands the wheel to Renee, allowing her to tell her own story, from her perspective, and reclaim the narrative of her own life.

“As documentary filmmakers, we are incredibly proud to unleash this remarkable story of female resilience and success into the world.”

Producer Cody Greenwood added, “I'm tremendously proud of the dedication of Samantha and Frances in telling this complex story.

“The directors have a strong track record of showcasing powerful feminist stories and Revealed – Renee Gracie: Fireproof is no different.

“It's a privilege to work alongside them once again. We look forward to sharing this documentary with local and international audiences.”