Waters has endured a rollercoaster start to the new season, from a poor Bathurst 500 to a luckless Albert Park, where he tangled with Matt Payne while fighting for a win on the Saturday.

The bad luck continued in New Zealand when Waters took pole on Saturday before clashing with a fast-starting Tim Slade on the run to the first corner.

He recovered to a remarkable top 10 finish, highlighting his remarkable speed, but still sits a lowly 15th in the standings after three rounds.

The topic of Waters' luckless start to the campaign featured on the latest Polarizer podcast, Dane suggesting that a move outside of the Tickford system would be a positive.

“I felt sympathy for Cam Waters because he got himself into a good position, again, and then it all turned to shit,” he said of the start line drama in NZ.

“I don't know if it's the team, or him, or whatever, placing themselves and him under too much pressure, and whether that affects some of the racing decisions. I don't know. But he's going through and incredibly unlucky patch at the moment that he doesn't deserve as a driver.

“He's a very good driver, doesn't deserve that in terms of results. Has he got too much pressure around him? I'm not sure.

“I don't think he's in the right place. I'd love to see him in another team, in another environment, that could bring out the best in him and maybe avoid some of those situations that we saw on Saturday [in New Zealand].

“The fact is, that I think he's probably gone on there too long, in the Tickford environment. He needs to go and find himself somewhere else and probably refresh himself and revitalise his career.

“Having said that, he could go to Perth and win all the races. He's certainly capable of it from a driving point of view. Whether the team is or not is another matter, but he certainly is capable of that.”

When asked by co-host Paul Morris where Waters could go that was better than Tickford, Dane said: “Sometimes you just need to refresh, even if the environment is not measurably better. He's got great [Monster Energy] backing, which I assumes goes with him…”

Watch the full episode of Polarizer above or listen below.