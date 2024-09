The next Shannons SpeedSeries event, Race Sydney, will take place across October 18-20 where Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS will headline.

The GT3-based championship will have its second endurance race of the season with a day-night race that begins at 6:45pm AEDT.

With daylight saving kicking in earlier that month, it’ll mean a later afternoon start before the lights take over at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The event will effectively be a three-dayer with paid practice on Thursday followed by two one-hour practice sessions on Friday at 12:05pm and 4:55pm.

Qualifying will feature two 10-minute sessions for each driver, the first beginning at 10:40am. The Super Pole Shoot Out takes place at 11:45pm.

Race Sydney will also feature Giti Australian Formula Open, First Focus Radical Cup Australia, Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, and Monochrome GT4 Australia.

SpeedSeries Race Sydney: Friday, October 18

Start Finish Category Duration Session 9:05 9:25 Giti Australian Formula Open 20 min Practice 1 9:30 10:00 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30 min Practice 1 10:05 10:25 First Focus Radical Cup Australia 30 min Practice 1 10:30 11:10 Monochrome GT4 Australia 40 min Practice 1 11:15 11:45 Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars 30 min Practice 1 11:50 12:50 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia 60 min Practice 1 12:55 13:40 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series 45 min Practice 13:45 14:05 Giti Australian Formula Open 20 min Practice 2 14:10 14:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30 min Practice 2 14:45 15:05 First Focus Radical Cup Australia 20 min Practice 2 15:10 15:50 Monochrome GT4 Australia 40 min Practice 2 15:55 16:25 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series 30 min Qualifying 16:30 16:50 Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars 20 min Qualifying 16:55 17:55 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia 60 min Practice 2 18:00 18:20 Giti Australian Formula Open 20 min Practice 3 18:25 18:45 First Focus Radical Cup Australia 20 min Practice 3 18:55 19:20 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series 25 min Race 1 19:25 19:35 Monochrome GT4 Australia 10 min Qualifying 1 19:40 19:50 Monochrome GT4 Australia 10 min Qualifying 2

SpeedSeries Race Sydney: Saturday, October 19

Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:45 9:15 First Focus Radical Cup Australia 45 min Qualifying 9:25 10:10 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series 45 min Race 2 10:15 10:35 Giti Australian Formula Open 20 min Qualifying 10:40 10:50 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia 10 min Qualifying 1 10:55 11:05 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia 10 min Qualifying 2 11:10 11:25 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 15 min Qualifying 1 11:30 11:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 10 min Qualifying 2 11:45 12:15 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia 30 min Super Pole Shoot Out 12:25 12:50 First Focus Radical Cup Australia 25 min Race 1 13:30 14:00 Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars 30 min Race 1 14:10 14:35 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series 25 min Race 3 14:50 15:20 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30 min Race 1 15:30 15:55 First Focus Radical Cup Australia 25 min Race 2 16:05 16:25 Giti Australian Formula Open 20 min Race 1 16:40 17:40 Monochrome GT4 Australia 60 min Race 1 17:50 18:20 Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars 30 min Race 2 18:25 18:45 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Grid Walk 20 min Grid Walk 18:45 21:45 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia 180 min Race

SpeedSeries Race Sydney: Sunday, October 20