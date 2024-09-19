Kindig will be joined by Kindig Customs co-host Kevin Schiele, to celebrate the 25th edition of the 2024 event as the pair also mark 25 years of car builds at Kindig-it Design.

As part of the Australian visit, the car builders will make several fan appearances over the course of the four-day event. There will be signing sessions from 9.30am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the inaugural V8 Nation presented by Shannon’s Insurance.

The V8 Nation presented by Shannons Insurance, will celebrate the V8 engine which has been at the core of the driver and fan experience at the Adelaide 500 over its 25 years. Kindig and Schiele will pick their favourite V8 car entries from the public car display.

Custom car enthusiasts will have another chance to hear Kindig and Schiele’s expertise at a special live Q&A sessions at Fan Stage One which is open to all ticketholders who can then soak up the mecca of motorsport at one of Australia’s largest domestic motorsport events.

This year, the event includes the NAPA Speedway – Sprintcars in the City, the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Sprint and the season finale of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

“We can’t wait to once again experience the thrill of the Supercars championship on track at the VAILO Adelaide 500 and celebrate 25 years of the event with fans,” said Kindig.

“I know I said this last year, that the Supercar drivers are cat-shit crazy, but you guys have taken it up a notch with this year’s huge line-up of motorsport and entertainment, including Speedway AND Supercross.

“We’re asking all enthusiasts with a V8 car to register to be part of V8 Nation, presented by Shannon’s Insurance, so that we can see firsthand all of your awesome cars and celebrate Australia’s V8 heritage and community!”

Those that wish to display their V8 at the VAILO Adelaide 500 can find more details at adelaide500.com.au/attractions/v8-nation.

The VAILO Adelaide 500 will be held on November 14-17 with tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.