A year on from Supercars’ sold out debut at Taupo Motorsport Park, the championship returns with a new format.

The Super440 will feature three races across Saturday and Sunday.

The format begins with two 30-minute practice sessions on Friday before back-to-back 30-minute qualifying sessions on Saturday to set the grids for Race 8 and Race 9.

Qualifying for Race 8 will require teams to use the soft compound tyre while Qualifying for Race 9 will see teams use the super soft tyre.

The same is true for those races with Race 8 to feature soft tyres and Race 9 to feature super soft tyres.

The grid for Race 10 will feature one 30-minute qualifying session followed by a top 10 shootout. All three of the aforementioned sessions will use the soft tyre.

Teams will get just two sets of super soft tyres for the weekend.

When is the Taupo Super440?

The third round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Taupo Motorsport Park in New Zealand on April 11-13.

Taupo Super440 Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, April 11

Practice 1 – 9:45am (30 mins)

Practice 2 – 12:30pm (30 mins)

Saturday, April 12

Qualifying for Race 8 – 8:25am

Qualifying for Race 9 – 9:05am

Race 8 – 10:50am (37 laps)

Race 9 – 2:05pm (37 laps)

Sunday, February 23

Qualifying for Race 10 – 8:35am (30 mins)

Top 10 Shootout – 10:50am

Race 10 – 1:05pm (61 laps)

How does qualifying work?

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Taupo Super440.

Format 2 will be used for Race 8 and Race 9. That will feature two, back-to-back 10-minute sessions. Part one will feature the full field. The top 10 cars will advance to part two, where they will all take to the track for 10 minutes.

After the grid is set for Race 8, qualifying will be repeated for Race 9 with the same aforementioned two-part session.

Format 3 will be used for Race 10. Part one of qualifying (Q1) will feature every car participating in a 10-minute session. At the end of 10 minutes, the top 18 cars will advance to part two (Q2). At the end of 10 minutes, the top 10 drivers will advance to the Top 10 Shootout.

How to watch Supercars Taupo Super440 on TV

Live coverage of the Supercars Taupo Super440 will be live on Foxtel and Kayo across all three days. There is no live free-to-air coverage of the Taupo Super440.

How to live stream Supercars Taupo Super440

The Taupo Super440 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Friday through to Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch via Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Taupo Super440 broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, February 21

Foxtel/Kayo – 9:30am

Saturday, February 22

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:45am

Sunday, February 23

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:45am

Will there be live updates from the Taupo Super440?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Taupo Super440 thanks to Mobil 1.

Taupo Super440 signing session details

There will be an all-in Supercars signing session at the Taupo Super440 as part of the Track to Town from 4pm NZST.

There will be another Supercars signing session on Saturday from 8:55am to 9:25am at Taupo Motorsport Park in the Merchandise Alley.

Another Merchandise Alley signing session is scheduled for Sunday from 9:05am to 9:35am.

Taupo Super440 ticket details

Tickets for the Supercars Taupo Super440 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website.

Taupo Super440 weather forecast

According to Metservice, all three days at the Taupo Super440 should be a dry affair. Friday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with light winds and a high of 17 degrees. Saturday will be slightly warmer with a high of 19 degrees with cloud clearing and becoming fine in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 20 degrees.

What are the support categories at the Taupo Super440?

The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by the Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand GR Cup, Central Muscle Cars, and Super V8s.

2025 ITM Taupo Super440 track schedule (all times NZST)