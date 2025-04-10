The #14 car will carry sponsorship from Australian food brand Mr Umami.

The brand takes mushrooms and turns them into “burgers, sliders, nuggets, and ready-to-eat meals that are free from major allergens, gluten-free, and made for everyone.”

The mushroom made its first appearance on Fullwood’s car at the Melbourne SuperSprint and will take naming rights for the New Zealand round.

“This car looks amazing, I can’t wait to see it on track,” said Fullwood.

“Mr Umami and their team have been great to work with and it was amazing to meet Ken and have a chat to him about racing and his products.

“You can really sense his passion both about racing and being part of our team and for the Mr Umami brand.

Get the news direct to your inbox with the Speedcafe daily newsletter: Subscribe Here

“I can’t wait to bite into another one of their burgers at the track. It’s the perfect feed at the end of a long day of driving.”

Mr Umami creator Ken King added: “I grew up loving food, farming, and fast cars.

“This partnership is more than branding – it’s a shared passion for performance, precision, and pushing boundaries.

“Just like a great race car, our food is built with intention — high quality, finely tuned, and made to perform.

“It’s a real thrill to see Mr Umami out there on the track with Bryce and the BJR team.”