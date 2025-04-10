This is the third rescheduling of an announcement from GM amid what has been a turbulent final stages of deciding who will replace Triple Eight as the HT.

An initial announcement was meant to take place last Thursday (April 3), before that was rescheduled to next Wednesday (April 16).

It has now been communicated to media that the announcement has been brought forward to this Friday and will take place at Taupo Motorsport Park.

Each rescheduling has tracked with a swing in the expected favourite for the HT role.

Initially it was PremiAir Racing that was set to succeed T8, only for the first announcement to be delayed as the picture changed.

Since then Team 18 has become GM’s preferred HT, something that was communicated to teams running Camaros late last week.

It is expected that this Friday’s announcement will confirm that news, or at least that intention subject to a teams’ vote.

As part of the shifting fortunes for the GM HT candidates, BJR has emerged as a potential flight risk from the GM nest to join Toyota.