The future of the brand’s Supercars program is a hot topic in the paddock as GM plots a path without the Ford-bound Triple Eight organisation.

Speculation regarding a new homologation team has largely been centred on PremiAir Racing and Team 18 to this point.

The issue has gained more momentum this week with the news that current Triple Eight technical director Jeromy Moore is heading to GM to oversee its Supercars program.

That comes as Roland Dane’s role in GM’s future has become clearer with the ex-Triple Eight owner advising the US carmaker at a senior level.

Dane is known to have supported PremiAir’s bid for the HT role, a pitch that will almost surely be successful based on latest indications.

The matter could be officially resolved as soon as today with a delegation from GM’s US motorsport arm currently in Melbourne.

Should that fall into place as expected it could also be that the HT reins are handed from Triple Eight to PremiAir imminently, given there is clearly tension between T8 and GM.

That has included a play from T8 to have KRE take over the Ford engine supply being strongly opposed by GM, who then signed KRE to an exclusive deal.

There has also been a tug of war over Craig Lowndes who has since announced he will leave Triple Eight at the end of this season and remain a GM driver and ambassador.