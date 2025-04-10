The majority of the driver group met with Baird to further discuss the new-for-2025 approach to race officiating.

This year, Baird has opted for a more ‘play on’ approach in a bid to improve the racing spectacle.

While the early signs have been largely positive for the sport, there has also been some pushback from drivers and teams.

Included in that was a message from Baird to all drivers during the Albert Park weekend to remind them there are still consequences for their actions.

Today’s meeting was held in addition to the regular pre-event drivers’ briefing, which was held in the mid-afternoon.

Will Davison, who forms a four-man group alongside Cam Waters, Chaz Mostert and Andre Heimgartner to regularly represent drivers in discussions with officials, described the driving standards discussion as positive.

“It was nothing formal, it was just a chance for everyone to get together,” Davison told Speedcafe.

“We’re all here for the sport to be entertaining and we’re certainly aware there’s been a lot of positivity around the racing and the entertainment value.

“There’s also been a few elements where some people feel like it’s overstepped the mark, so it’s just good to chat with Bairdo about some of his rulings and try and understand what will fly and what won’t.

“Also to understand that he’s the umpire and he’s been around a long time, and at the end of the day, he can distinguish between when someone’s been a grub and when someone’s not.

“I have no dramas, I’ve been comfortable with it from the word ‘go’. There’s still racing etiquette. There’s still racing guidelines we’ve got to adhere to.

“We’re here to try and have mirrors hanging off and have some door-to-door contact and have some entertainment, but not be a grub.

“It’s a very fine line, but I think Bairdo is doing a good job and has done a good job getting us all together to have the discussion.

“There’s always there’s always grey, but no two incidents are identical and some incidents are judged on outcome, of course they are.

“One incident might send you into a car park and some might put you in the fence at Turn 8 [in Adelaide] and in hospital, so of course, there’s got to be a case-by-case scenario.”

Baird was also encouraged by the nature of the meeting.

“It was a very positive meeting, and certainly one of the best I’ve had with drivers,” Baird told Supercars.com.

“There were a few laughs and a few swear words, but no-one left aggrieved, and were thankful to be there to chew the fat, to ask questions and seek clarity.”

Baird doubled down on what Supercars is trying to achieve with its new approach to applying its racing rules.

“In summary, it’s all about what constitutes hard but fair racing. But while there has been a shift in tolerance, we still have a Code of Conduct to work to,” Baird said.

“A boxer shouldn’t expect to go in a boxing ring and just throw jabs. You have to expect to receive some jabs back.

“Hard but fair racing is just that. Put all drivers on a kart track tonight, and you’d be able to spot if some weren’t giving each other enough racing room, both when passing and being passed.

“Ultimately, I’m here to represent all 24 drivers, and to ensure they maintain a duty of care and accountability. They know what we are striving to achieve.”