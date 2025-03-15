Driving standards were thrust into the spotlight at the season opener in Sydney where a more ‘play on’ approach was deployed by race control.

Baird did move to clarify that approach between Sydney and Albert Park, however there were rumblings of confusion from drivers heading into the Melbourne SuperSprint.

That confusion is now paired with discontent after a bruising pair of opening races at Albert Park, including an incident between Jack Le Brocq and Ryan Wood in Race 1 that left the former with a badly damaged car and the latter with a drive-through penalty.

Featured Videos

The crash happened on the opening lap at Turn 5 with Wood sticking his nose inside Le Brocq which then spun the Erebus Camaro into the inside wall.

The decision to penalise Wood has proven controversial given there was overlap, rather than it being direct front-to-rear contact.

That’s led to some criticism from both active Supercars drivers and former stars Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin, who both took aim at Baird on social media.

Ryan Wood penalty was BS. Outcome based. Plenty worse yesterday — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) March 14, 2025

Baird, however, did offer clarification to every driver in the field via text message on Thursday night, pointing out that a code of conduct still exists, and incidents can and will be judged on outcome, particularly if it results in a damaged car.

“I wanted to share my thoughts on the recent racing spectacle, which was truly amazing for the fans,” wrote Baird.

“However, I feel that we are starting to cross the line of what constitutes hard but fair racing. We still have a driver code of conduct, and it’s important that we maintain accountability and a duty of care for all drivers.

“We need to find a happy medium that works for everyone, including the team owners who fund this sport.

“Please give each other enough racing room, both when passing and being passed. If avoidable contact leads to damage that significantly affects another driver, penalties may be imposed.”

“You all know what we are striving to achieve.”

Baird confirmed to Speedcafe that he has made himself available to drivers across the weekend so far, with Will Brown and Nick Percat the only two to have sought direct clarification.