Driving standards were thrust into the spotlight at last month’s Sydney opener, where officials elected not to intervene in a spirited battle between Cam Waters, Broc Feeney and Brown.

Albert Park’s first two races have been filled with similarly ferocious fights throughout the field, almost all of which have gone unpunished by race control.

The battle briefly boiled over on the opening lap of today’s race when contact between Ryan Wood and Jack Le Brocq sent the latter into the concrete wall at Turn 5.

“Supercars can pay for this one, this is going to Bairdo (driving standards advisor Craig Baird),” Le Brocq’s engineer Barry Ryan said to his driver on team radio moments after the incident.

Wood was given a drive-through penalty for the crash, which Le Brocq – speaking during the race – had lamented as a step too far.

“We need to have a good, hard look at ourselves and clean up our act,” said Le Brocq, who likened the recent racing to Super2-level.

“The reins have been let loose a bit the last couple of rounds. I’m all for seeing some good, hard racing but there’s a bit of silliness going on.

“I don’t know the answer to it. We all want to see everyone out there having a good go and creating some entertainment, but I don’t know the answer.”

Several drivers left Sydney unsure of the rules of engagement, which Baird told Speedcafe now includes a “rubbing’s racing” mentality but stops short of NASCAR-style combat.

The evidence from the early races suggests penalties will still be applied if contact is directly in the rear bumper or, in the case of Wood and Le Brocq, a major incident occurs.

Nick Percat, who finished second in today’s race, said he phoned Baird for clarity after going a clash with Le Brocq’s teammate Cooper Murray on Thursday went unpenalised.

“I reached out to Bairdo last night and wanted to understand a bit more where it’s all at and yeah, I’ve got a real clear understanding of what we can do now,” said Percat.

“I was definitely confused after Sydney, but it looks, the way the rules were applied with that amazing battle at the end of the SMP race, that’s what I feel like is the go.

“I think it puts on really good racing, it’s great for the spectacle, it’s great for the fans and the sponsors, we’ve actually got people speaking about the sport and loving it.

“They’re coming up to us in the paddock and talking about how good the racing is now. As long as it doesn’t get too out of control and we’re writing off cars, I think we’re at a really good point.

“It’s probably a different mindset, not getting red mist and flustered if someone runs you off, because before that wasn’t really tolerated and now we can rub a bit.”

Asked by Speedcafe for his view, Brown added: “I think it’s probably at a good level now that we’ve all understood it. I think after Sydney, we were all a little bit unsure.

“The good thing is we’re not like NASCAR. If I was in NASCAR, I could have rolled off the brake and taken Nick out at the second-last corner and gone to try and get Cam [Hill] and it’s just nothing.

“We know we’re not allowed to do that. I think that’s a good thing. I think everyone is just getting their elbows out a bit more and just letting everyone know.

“I think it’s at a good level. It’s hard when you’re in the battle looking at it, you think, that was pretty rude by the guy, a bit unfair what he did there, he should get a penalty.

“But I guess if that’s the new standard, you know you can do it to people, they know… I think at some point the retaliation will come.

“I think a few people are definitely frustrated, when they go from seventh to 16th. At some point, the guy who put you from seventh to 16th, you’re going to catch up with him…”