Porsche Michelin Sprint Australia Series

New Zealanders went one-two in the second tier Porsche series opener with Will Exton the winner ahead of Hunter Robb with Tyler Greenbury third.

Exton had qualified fastest ahead of another Kiwi in Tom Bewley while the Aussie contingent was led by Jake Santalucia ahead of Ryan Casha. Neither of the latter two figured well in the opening laps.

Casha overshot into Turn 4 on the first lap and Santalucia who was the early race leader, was loose at the Hayshed and speared off at Lukey Heights.

Greenbury took over the lead but only briefly as he was passed by Exton on the main straight. Bewley would also pass him for second until he had a moment at Turn 4 on the final lap.

In the meantime, Robb had taken Greenbury to secure second while fourth place went to Lochie Bloxsom in front of Bewley, Kamal Mrad. Casha fought his way back to seventh from 17th at the end of Lap 1.

Eighth placed Lochlan Harburg took out Am honours ahead of several Pros as well as class rival Ramu Farrell who had been as high as fourth outright before a drama at Turn 4. In tenth place was Daniel Quimby as the Class B winner. Santalucia recovered to 13th.

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo

The first race of Round 2 became a one-lap dash to the flag after two Ferraris came together at Turn 4. There was no stopping Antoine Gittany who dominated the race.

He qualified fastest and had a handy advantage when the safety car came out after David Frish and Tony Baildon collided. With the short resumption Gittany eked out a 1.9s win over Cameron Campbell.

In the run down the main straight, Jim Pollicina was able to pip Enzo Cheng for third. It was great comeback for Pollicina after he was turned around at Turn 2 on the first lap by Masahiro Taguchi.

David Trewern was next across the line in front of Taguchi, Michel Stephan, Jarrod Ferrari, Mark Hudders and Nigel Hunt.

First Focus Radical Cup Australia

Reigning title holder Peter Paddon has taken out the opening 25-minute race of the first round of the new season.

He was pipped for pole by Cooper Cutts but was able to sneak into the lead at the first corner. Behind them, three cars went off and included Terry Knowles where was the third fastest qualifier. Each was able to continue without the need for a safety car.

Cutts put the pressure on Paddon for numerous laps and until just under seven minutes to go, they had contact out of Turn 1. That caused Cutts to run off and lose second spot to Chris Reindler.

Paddon ran to the flag 10.9s clear and still had a handy margin with a 5.0s penalty. Cutts regathered second off Reindler while Ruairidh Avern was fourth in front of Brad Russell, Mark Cirillo, Adam Naccarata and Knowles who picked up nine places.