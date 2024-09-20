The announcement of a third manufacturer has sent shockwaves through Supercars, particularly as it’s not just any old carmaker that’s joining the party.

Speedcafe’s editorial director Andrew van Leeuwen and managing editor Stefan Bartholomaeus run through your questions regarding Toyota and Supercars.

Those questions include how the Supra will physically fit on the Gen3 platform, where the engine will come from, and whether it will inspire other manufacturers to want to race in Supercars.

And of course, how will the series manage the parity when another new shape and engine join the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang on the grid.

Check it out right now.